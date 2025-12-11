Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LIFEWAY FOODS INC (LWAY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lifeway Foods, Inc. is a supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as Kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable Kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product. Lifeway kefir is tart and tangy, high in protein, calcium and vitamin D. It manufactures products under the Lifeway, Fresh Made and GlenOaks Farms brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of certain customers. Its product categories are Drinkable kefir; European-style soft cheeses, including farmer cheese, white cheese, and Sweet Kiss; Cream and others, which consist primarily of cream, a byproduct of making its kefir; Drinkable yogurt, sold in a variety of sizes and flavors; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; and Other dairy, which consists primarily of Fresh Made butter and sour cream. The Companys dairy products are sold across the United States, Mexico, and other countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC - ADR (SGAMY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sega Sammy Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in the gaming machine business, entertainment content business and resort business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Gaming Machine segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pachislo machines and pachinko machines. The Entertainment Content segment is engaged in the development and sale of packaged games and amusement equipment centering on digital games, the development and operation of amusement facilities, the planning, production, sale of animation movies, as well as the development, manufacture and sale of toys. The Resort segment is engaged in the development and operation of hotels and golf courses in integrated resort business and other facilities business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

