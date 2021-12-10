Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/10/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TOWNEBANK (TOWN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TowneBank is a community bank. The Bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. The Bank operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance. The Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance, as well as employee and group benefits. The Bank provides checking accounts, cards, savings, money markets and certificate of deposits (CDs), mobile banking, financial management software, private banking and switch kit. The Bank also offers auto loans, home equity loans, construction loans, lot loans, recreational vehicles, mortgage loans, land acquisition loans, construction loans, development Loans, and personal loans and lines of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LINDSAY CORPORATION (LNN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Company's irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used principally in the agricultural industry. The Company's infrastructure segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, road marking and road safety equipment, large diameter steel tubing, and railroad signals and structures. It also manufactures and markets hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands. It produces or markets chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems, which it sells under its GrowSmart brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients. The Company sells a range of products to adult consumers, including staple products with its brands Zig-Zag and Stoker's to its next generation products. It operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products and NewGen Products. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes and related products; and finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps. Stoker's Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff, and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products. NewGen Products segment markets and distributes cannabidiol, liquid vapor products and certain other products without tobacco and/or nicotine; distributes a wide assortment of products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast; and markets and distributes assortment of products to individual consumers via the VaporFi B2C online platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

