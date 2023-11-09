Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium air conditioning and heating equipment. It conducts its business through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. AAON Oklahoma segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services standard, semi-custom, and custom heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, designs and produces controls solutions for all of its HVAC units, and sells retail parts to customers through its two retail part stores in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as online. AAON Coil Products segment designs and manufactures a selection of its standard, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems. BASX segment provides product development design and manufacturing of custom engineered air handling systems, including data center cooling solutions, cleanroom HVAC systems, commercial/industrial HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Additionally, BASX designs and manufactures cleanroom environmental control systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

