Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/6/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC (PARR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 59% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. is an energy company, which provides both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. It owns and operates 125,000 barrels per day of combined refining capacity across three locations and an energy infrastructure network, including 7.6 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack and pipeline assets. The Company has three segments. Refining segment owns and operates four refineries with total operating crude oil throughput capacity of 219 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd). Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets in Hawaii, Washington and Idaho. It operates convenience stores and fuel retail sites under Hele and nomnom brands, 76 branded fuel retail sites and other sites operated by third parties that sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries. Logistics segment operates a multi-modal logistics network spanning the Pacific, the Northwest, and the Rocky Mountain regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FABRINET (FN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fabrinet is a provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, automotive components, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. It focuses primarily on low-volume production of a wide variety of high complexity products. It also designs and fabricates applications-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates (customized optics) and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products (customized glass).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

