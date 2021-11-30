Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL (SCI) is a large-cap value stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company's segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

Full Guru Analysis for SCI

Full Factor Report for SCI

WEIBO CORP (ADR) (WB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weibo Corp is a China-based company mainly engaged in social media advertising business. The Company operates two segments. Advertising and Marketing segment mainly provides a full range of advertising customization and marketing solutions. Value-added Services segment mainly provides services such as membership services on social platforms, online games, live broadcasts, social e-commerce and others. The Company's main product is the social platform Weibo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WEIBO CORP (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for WB

Full Factor Report for WB

SPIRE INC (SR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spire Inc. is the holding company for Spire Missouri Inc. (Spire Missouri), Spire Alabama Inc. (Spire Alabama), other gas utilities, and gas-related businesses. The Company, through its subsidiaries engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas, principally in central and northern, St. Louis, Missouri, and south-central Mississippi. The Company's segments include Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama, Spire Gulf Inc. (Spire Gulf), and Spire Mississippi Inc. The Gas Marketing segment includes Spire Marketing Inc. (Spire Marketing), which is a wholly owned subsidiary providing natural gas marketing services. The Company's natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline, and Spire Storage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPIRE INC

Full Guru Analysis for SR

Full Factor Report for SR

PCSB FINANCIAL CORP (PCSB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCSB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for PCSB Bank (Bank). PCSB Bank is a chartered commercial bank that operates 15 banking offices located in Dutchess (3 offices), Putnam (3 offices), Rockland (1 office) and Westchester (8 offices) Counties, New York. The Banks's primary business activity is attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds primarily to originate and purchase commercial loans, business loans and one-to-four-family real estate loans and purchase investment securities. The Bank offers a range of loan products, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer loans and deposit overdraft loans. The Bank's subsidiaries include: PCSB Funding Corp. and UpCounty Realty Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of PCSB FINANCIAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for PCSB

Full Factor Report for PCSB

BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNICIPALS INC (LEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc., formerly Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc., is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund has Long-Term Municipal Investments in various states of the United States including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the United States related. The Fund invests in sectors, such as education, special tax, healthcare, utility, pre-refunded muni, transportation and state/territory general obligations. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. serves as the Fund's investment advisor.-

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNICIPALS INC

Full Guru Analysis for LEO

Full Factor Report for LEO

MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT (ADR) (MYTAY) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt is engaged in providing fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers. The Company's segments include Telekom Hungary, T-Systems, Macedonia and Montenegro. Its Telekom Hungary segment operates in Hungary providing mobile and fixed line telecommunications and television distribution and energy retail services to residential and small businesses customers under the Telekom (T) brand, and also provides wholesale services to local companies and operators. Its T-Systems segment operates in Hungary providing mobile and fixed line telecommunications, info communications and system integration services, which are offered under the T-Systems brand to business partners, including corporate customers and public sector. Its Macedonia and Montenegro segments provide mobile and fixed line telecommunications operations in Macedonia and Montenegro.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for MYTAY

Full Factor Report for MYTAY

OVERSTOCK.COM INC (OSTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Overstock.com Inc. is an online retailer and technology company. The Company is an e-commerce retailer offering customers a range of brands for the home at low prices, including furniture, home decor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, among others. It sells products and services through its Internet websites. The Company's Medici business initiatives include its subsidiary, Medici Ventures, Inc. (Medici Ventures), which conducts business through its subsidiary tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO), a financial technology company. Its Medici business initiatives is focused on creating a set of products and solutions that leverage blockchain technology to rise security and control in areas including identity management, property rights and management, central banking and currencies, capital markets, supply chains and commerce, and voting systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OVERSTOCK.COM INC

Full Guru Analysis for OSTK

Full Factor Report for OSTK

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.