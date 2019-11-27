Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/27/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MOVADO GROUP, INC (MOV) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers. The Retail segment includes its outlet stores. As of January 31, 2017, its subsidiary, Movado Retail Group, Inc., operated 40 outlet stores located in outlet centers across the United States. It divides its business into two geographic locations: the United States operations and International operations. It has international operations in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. Its portfolio of brands includes Coach Watches, Concord, Ebel, ESQ Movado, Scuderia Ferrari Watches, HUGO BOSS Watches, Juicy Couture Watches, Lacoste Watches, Movado and Tommy Hilfiger Watches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

BANCOLOMBIA SA (ADR) (CIB) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other. It delivers its products and services through its regional network comprising Colombia's non-Government owned banking network, El Salvador's financial conglomerate by gross loans, Guatemala's bank, Panama's bank and off-shore banking subsidiaries in Panama, Cayman and Puerto Rico, as well as subsidiaries in Peru. The Bank and its subsidiaries offer Savings And Investment, Ahorro A La Mano, Financing, Mortgage Banking, Factoring, Financial and Operating Leases, Capital Markets, eTrading, Cash Management, Foreign Currency, Bancassurance, Investment Banking and Trust Services.

SALES: FAIL SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 414.46% vs. 215.92% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

