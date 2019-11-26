Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company's segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC (FSFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company for First Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company's principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank operates in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford and Washington counties, Indiana. The Bank offers fixed and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP (OCSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The company acts as a business development company. The Company serves various industries, including Internet software and services, healthcare services, multi-sector holdings, advertising, healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals, construction and engineering, research and consulting services, and industrial machinery. The Company's investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 416.15% vs. 215.23% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.