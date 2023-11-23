Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/23/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SASOL LTD (ADR) (SSL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sasol Limited is a global chemical and energy company. The Company's segments include Advanced Materials, Base Chemicals, Essential Care Chemicals and Performance Solutions. Its Advanced Materials segment manufactures specialty alumina, carbon and cobalt catalysts. Its Base Chemicals segment offers materials including the basic building blocks for products such as agriculture film, pipes, woven fabric, sunscreens, fertilizer, vitamin production and others. Its Essential Care Chemicals segment focuses on three markets: fabric and home care/industrial and institutional cleaning; personal care/health and wellness, and technical formulations to support industrial applications. It produces a variety of surfactants, surfactant intermediates, fatty alcohols and linear alkyl benzene. Its Performance Solutions segment offers solvents, synthetic waxes, comonomers and specialty chemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

