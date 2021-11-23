Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/23/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION (GLAD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established lower middle market businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time; to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. It focuses on investing in lower middle market companies. Its investment portfolio consists of debt investments and equity investments. The Company's investment adviser is Gladstone Management Corporation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for GLAD

Full Factor Report for GLAD

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC. (KLIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. The Company operates through two segments: Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, packaging and electronic assembly solutions to semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs), other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers. The APS segment engages in the manufacture and sale of tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training services, refurbishment and upgrades for its equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.

Full Guru Analysis for KLIC

Full Factor Report for KLIC

SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC (SWKS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a technology company, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company's analog semiconductors are spanning a number of new applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment, and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It operates engineering, manufacturing, sales, and service facilities throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. The Company's product portfolio consists of a range of solutions, including Amplifiers, Antenna Tuners, Attenuators, Circulators/Isolators, Wireless analog system on chip (ASoC), Demodulators, Detectors, Diodes, Directional Couplers, Diversity Receive Modules, Light Emitting Diode (LED) Drivers, Low Noise Amplifiers, Phase Locked Loops, Phase Shifters, Power Dividers/Combiners, Synthesizers, Technical Ceramics, and Voltage Controlled Oscillators/Synthesizers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC

Full Guru Analysis for SWKS

Full Factor Report for SWKS

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. (SAFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. is a provider of private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, and homeowner's insurance in Massachusetts. In addition to these coverages, it offers a portfolio of other insurance products, including dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies. The Company's products include Private Passenger Automobile, Commercial Automobile, Homeowners, Business Owner Policies, Personal Umbrella, Dwelling Fire, Commercial Umbrella, Inland Marine and Watercraft. Private Passenger Automobile is a private passenger automobile insurance is its primary product. These policies provide coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. Commercial Automobile is a commercial automobile policy provide coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SAFT

Full Factor Report for SAFT

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC. (BECN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. The Company also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. The Company purchases products from manufacturers and then distributes these goods to a customer base consisting of contractors, home builders, retailers and building materials suppliers. The residential roofing products include asphalt shingles; synthetic slate and tile; clay tile; felts; synthetic underlayment and soffit vents. The non-residential roofing products include single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, build-up roofing, cements and coatings, tapered, commercial fasteners, roofing tools and sheet metal (copper/aluminum/steel), among others. The complementary building products include vinyl siding, fiber cement siding, stone veneer, , water proofing, gutters and downspouts, and decking and railing

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BECN

Full Factor Report for BECN

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP. (PNNT) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company, whose objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in United States middle-market companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt to a lesser extent and equity investments. The Company's debt investments range in maturity from 3 to 10 years and are made to the United States and to a limited extent, non-United States corporations, partnerships and other business entities, which operate in various industries and geographical regions. It invests in sectors, including media, hotels, motels, inns and gaming, aerospace and defense, building materials, environmental services, healthcare, education and childcare, consumer products and the auto sector.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for PNNT

Full Factor Report for PNNT

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements. The Company's products in its stores include Body Care, Pet Care, Household and General Merchandise, and Books and Handouts. Its grocery products include Produce; Bulk Food and Private Label Products; Dry, Frozen and Canned Groceries; Meats and Seafood; Dairy Products, Dairy Substitutes and Eggs; Prepared Foods; Bread and Baked Goods, and Beverages. Additionally, it carries a range of products associated with special diets, such as gluten free, vegetarian and non-dairy. The Company operates both a service natural and organic grocery store, and a dietary supplement store. The Company sells organic produce and source from local and organic producers. The Company operates within the natural products retail industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC

Full Guru Analysis for NGVC

Full Factor Report for NGVC

SHUTTERSTOCK INC (SSTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shutterstock, Inc. is a provider of global creative platform that offers full-service solutions, content, and tools for brands, businesses, and media companies. The Company's content is distributed to customers under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset and PremiumBeat brands. Its Shutterstock brand includes various content types and offerings such as image, footage, editorial, music and studios. Its Bigstock brand maintains a separate content library tailored for creators seeking to incorporate imagery into their projects. Its Offset brand provides content for high-impact use cases that require images, featuring work from top assignment photographers and illustrators from around the world. Its PremiumBeat's library of music tracks provides producers, filmmakers, and marketers the ability to search handpicked production music from the composers. Its online platform provides a freely searchable collection of content that its users can license, download and incorporate into their work.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SHUTTERSTOCK INC

Full Guru Analysis for SSTK

Full Factor Report for SSTK

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP (SI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvergate Capital Corporation is a holding company for Silvergate Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services to participants in the nascent and expanding digital currency industry. The Bank provides financial services that include commercial banking, commercial and residential real estate lending, mortgage warehouse lending and commercial business lending. The Bank also provides a full range of deposit products and services. The Bank's Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) is a virtually instantaneous payment network for participants in the digital currency industry, which serves as a platform for the development of additional products and services. The Company designed the SEN as a network of digital currency exchanges and digital currency investors that enables the movement of United States dollars between SEN participants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for SI

Full Factor Report for SI

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.