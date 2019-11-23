Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/23/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based company. It designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The Company's proprietary technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty, tissue in a variety of procedures including fat reduction with simultaneous skin tightening, face and body contouring and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. Its products target a wide array of procedures including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction, skin appearance and texture, among others. The Company's products may be used on a variety of body parts, including the face, neck, abdomen, upper arms, thighs and intimate feminine regions. It owns six product platforms: BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton and EmbraceRF. All are market and sell traditionally to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons and dermatologists, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HAYN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haynes International, Inc. (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) products and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA) products. Its HTA products are used in manufacturing components for the hot sections of gas turbine engines. Its CRA products are used in a range of applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, hazardous waste treatment, sour gas production and pharmaceutical vessels. The Company has a four-high Steckel rolling mill used in hot rolling high-performance alloys. The Company has operations in the United States, Europe and China.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP (RM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. It offers small loans ranging from $500 to $2,500, through its branches. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to the customer ranging from $2,501 to $20,000. As of December 31, 2016, automobile loans were offered in amounts up to $27,500. As of December 31, 2016, retail loans were indirect installment loans structured as retail installment sales contracts that were offered in amounts of up to $7,500. Optional Payment and Collateral Protection Insurance Products offer customers a number of optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

