Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG (ADR) (IFNNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions. The Company operates through four divisions: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor Systems and Connected Secure Systems. Automotive division designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors to support automotive applications like electromobility, automated driving, connectivity, and advanced security. Industrial Power Control division provides products, solutions and services for energy generation, transmission, storage, and use. Power & Sensor Systems provides semiconductors and power and connectivity devices like chargers, servers, mainboards, power tools, and lighting systems. Connected Secure Systems provides Internet of Things (IoT) technologies like computing, wireless connectivity, and technologies that provide secure connections.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for IFNNY

Full Factor Report for IFNNY

PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (PCYO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pure Cycle Corporation is a diversified land and water resource development company. The Company is a wholesale water and wastewater service provider that develops land it owns into master-planned communities. It operates through three business segments: wholesale water and wastewater services, land development and single-family rental. The water and wastewater resource development segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The land resource development segment includes all the activities necessary to develop and sell finished lots. The single-family rental segment constructs and leases single-family homes in its Sky Ranch neighborhood. It provides wholesale water and wastewater services to local governmental entities that in turn provide residential and commercial water and wastewater services to customers in their communities. It has a network of wholesale water production, storage, treatment and distribution systems, and wastewater collection and treatment systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PURE CYCLE CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for PCYO

Full Factor Report for PCYO

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM) is a large-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts across the United States and in Macau. The Company segments include Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas (including The Signature), Mandalay Bay (including Delano and Four Seasons), The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York (including The Park), Excalibur and Park MGM (including NoMad Las Vegas). Regional Operations segment consists of MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Gold Strike Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi; Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey; MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland; MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts; Empire City in Yonkers, New York, and MGM Northfield Park in Northfield Park, Ohio. MGM China consists of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Full Guru Analysis for MGM

Full Factor Report for MGM

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.