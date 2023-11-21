Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/21/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR) (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC (STRL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries in the United States. The Company is specializing in three segments E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain States, and Hawaii. The E-Infrastructure Solutions projects include large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. Its Building Solutions segment is comprised of its residential and commercial businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORPORATION (GLAD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objectives are to: achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established lower middle market companies (which generally define as companies with annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3 million to $15 million) in the United States that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that can grow over time to permit to sell its equity investments for capital gains. It focuses on investing in lower middle market companies. The Company externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation (the Adviser).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (ANZGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ANZ Group Holdings Limited is a non-operating holding company. It operates in six divisions: Australia Retail, Australia Commercial, Institutional, New Zealand, Pacific, and Group Center. The Australia Retail division offers a range of banking services, such as home loans, deposits, credit cards and personal loans. It also offers digital and Internet banking and phone banking. The Australia Commercial division provides a full range of banking products and financial services, including asset financing, across customer segments: small business owners and medium commercial customers. The Institutional division services government, global institutional and corporate customers across Australia, New Zealand and International. The New Zealand division provides personal banking and wealth management services. The Pacific division provides retail products for traditional relationship banking. The Group center supports the operating divisions, including technology, property, and risk management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP (OCSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company provide customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and financing solutions, including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, bonds, preferred equity and certain equity co-investments. The Company may also seek to generate capital appreciation and income through secondary investments at discounts to par in either private or syndicated transactions. Its portfolio of investments includes application software, multi-sector holdings, data processing and outsourced services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, health care services, specialized finance, personal products, and more. The Company is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC (Oaktree).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD (PFLT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. The investment objectives of the Company are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in floating rate loans, and other investments made to United States middle-market private companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Company generally expect to invest up to 35% of its overall portfolio opportunistically in other types of investments, including second lien secured debt, subordinated debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. The Company's debt investments may generally range in maturity from three to ten years and are made to United States and, to a limited extent, non-United States corporations, partnerships and other business entities which operate in various industries and geographical regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ESE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESCO Technologies Inc. is a provider of engineered products and solutions for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test (Test). The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration, fluid control and naval products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in aerospace and defense applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines and others. The USG segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and delivery of diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess high voltage power delivery equipment. The Test segment is engaged in designing and manufacturing products which provide its customers with the ability to identify, measure and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MOOG INC (MOG.A) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. The Company operates through three segments: aircraft controls, space and defense controls, and industrial systems. Its aircraft controls segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls and avionics for military and commercial aircraft and provides aftermarket support. The Company's space and defense controls segment provides solutions for a wide array of space and defense applications, including space vehicles, launch vehicles, military vehicles, air defense platforms, naval vessels, as well as tactical, hypersonic, and strategic missiles. Its industrial systems segment provides customized machine performance components and systems utilizing electrohydraulic, electromechanical and control technologies in applications involving motion control, fluid control and power and data management across a variety of markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

