Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LAZARD LTD (LAZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lazard Ltd is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company's segments include Financial Advisory and Asset Management. Its Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a wide array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A), restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory and other strategic advisory matters. The Company's Asset Management segment offers a broad range of global investment solutions and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies, asset allocation strategies, alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries and private clients. The Company operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CATALENT INC (CTLT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalent, Inc. is a provider of development and manufacturing solutions for drug, cell and gene therapies biologics, vaccines, and consumer health products. The Company's segments include Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. Its Biologics segment provides development and manufacturing for protein, plasmid DNA mRNA, cell therapy, viral vaccines and viral-based gene therapies. Its Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provide formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules, as well as large-scale manufacturing of oral solid dose forms. Its Oral and Specialty Delivery segment provides formulation development and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. Its Clinical Supply Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for, drugs, biologics and clinical trials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TERRENO REALTY CORPORATION (TRNO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company owns 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.3 million square feet and 17 improved land parcels consisting of 74.7 acres. The Company focuses on functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets in which it operates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TDK CORP (ADR) (TTDKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TDK Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of passive components, sensor application products, magnetic application products and energy application products. The Company operates through four business segments. The Passive Components segment is engaged in the provision of ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high frequency components, piezoelectric material components and circuit protection components. The Sensor Application Products segment is engaged in the provision of temperature and pressure sensors, magnetic sensors and micro electromechanical system (MEMS) sensors. The Magnetic Application Products segment is engaged in the provision of hard disk drive (HDD) heads, HDD suspensions and magnets. The Energy Application Products segment is engaged in the provision of energy devices and power supplies. The Company is also engaged in the provision of mechatronics and micro actuators products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

