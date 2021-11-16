Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/16/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SANMINA CORP (SANM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides these offerings to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that serves the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud solutions industries. Its operations are managed as two businesses: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). IMS consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, high-level assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment. CPS includes components such as interconnect systems (printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, cable assemblies and plastic injection molding) and mechanical systems (enclosures and precision machining). Its Products include memory, enterprise solution, radio frequency (RF), optical and microelectronics, defense and aerospace products and cloud-based manufacturing execution software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WESTROCK CO (WRK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WestRock Company is a provider of fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mills, corrugated packaging, and distribution operations, as well as its merchandising displays and recycling procurement operations. The Consumer Packaging segment consists of its consumer mills and food and beverage, and partition operations. The Company operates an integrated corrugated packaging system that manufactures containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboard for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers and corrugated box manufacturers. It also operates an integrated virgin and recycled fiber paperboard mills and consumer packaging converting operations, which convert items such as folding cartons, interior partitions, inserts and labels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP INC (ADR) (HLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hailiang Education Group Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the provision of education and management services. The Company, through its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, mainly offers private K-12 educational services in schools located in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province and Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China, after-school enrichment services, management consulting services, logistic services, education and management services, educational training services and study trip services, overseas study consulting services and hotel management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC (JCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Controls International PLC is a global diversified technology and multi industrial company. The Company is focused on developing energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and transportation systems. Its segments include Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific and Global Products. It designs, manufactures and installs building products and systems around the world, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, HVAC controls, energy-management systems, security systems, fire detection systems and fire suppression solutions. It provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance and replacement of mechanical and control systems. It provides security solutions with Qolsys, DSC, Bentel, Visonic, PowerG and Tyco products. It also designs and manufactures custom air handlers and modular data centers for hyperscale cloud and colocation providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CBIZ, INC. (CBZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CBIZ, Inc. is a provider of financial, insurance and advisory services. The Company provides accounting, insurance brokerage and related financial services. Its segments include Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services and National Practices. Its Financial Services is comprised of accounting service including traditional accounting, tax compliance, advisory, and specialty services, like transaction and risk advisory services, litigation support, valuation, and federal and state government health care compliance. Its Benefits and Insurance Services provides brokerage and consulting along lines of services, which include group health benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital management, actuarial, life insurance and other related services. Its National Practices provides healthcare consulting and information technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

