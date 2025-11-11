Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, it sells insulin API products. Most of its finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The Company manufactures and sells over 25 products, such as BAQSIMI (glucagon) nasal powder 3mg, Primatene MIST, Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, Enoxaparin, Naloxone and Other Marketed Products, including Cortrosyn (cosyntropin for injection), Amphadase, Epinephrine injection, Lidocaine jelly, Lidocaine topical solution, Phytonadione injection, and others. The Company manufactures and sells two API products, Recombinant Human Insulin (RHI API) and porcine insulin API, for the injectable insulin market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP (CECO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CECO Environmental Corp. is an environmentally focused, diversified industrial company. The Company serves a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets globally, providing solutions and application expertise. Its Engineered System segment serves the power generation, hydrocarbon processing, water/wastewater treatment, oily water separation and treatment, marine and naval vessels, and midstream oil and gas sectors. The segment seeks to address the global demand for environmental and equipment protection solutions with its engineered platforms, including emissions management, fluid bed cyclones, thermal acoustics, separation and filtration, and dampers and expansion joints. Its Industrial Process Solutions segment serves the industrial sector with solutions for air pollution and contamination control, and process filtration in applications, such as aluminum beverage can production, automobile production, electronics production, and other markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CRAWFORD & CO (CRD.B) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crawford & Company is a provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations. Its North America Loss Adjusting segment serves the North American property and casualty market, providing claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses. Its International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities from the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Asia and Latin America. Its Broadspire segment provides third-party administration, medical management and technology solutions for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability and accident claims to corporations, brokers and insurers in the United States. Its Platform Solutions segment provides services to the property and casualty insurance company markets and consumer markets through service lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REPUBLIC BANCORP INC (RBCAA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 61% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank provides both traditional and non-traditional banking products. Its segments include Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS), Republic Payment Solutions (RPS), and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS). Its Traditional Banking products and services are offered through the Company's traditional RB&T brand. The Warehouse segment provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit. These credit facilities are primarily secured by single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. Through the TRS segment, the Bank facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax preparers. RPS segment offers a range of payments-related products and services to consumers. The Bank operates through over 47 banking centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

