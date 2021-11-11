Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DARLING INGREDIENTS INC (DAR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Darling Ingredients Inc. is a developer & producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the food, pet food, feed, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. Its segments include Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. Feed Ingredients segment includes collection and processing of beef, poultry, and pork animal by-products, the collection and processing of bakery residuals in North America into Cookie Meal, and collection and processing of used cooking oil into non-food grade fats. The Food Ingredients segment includes the purchase and processing of beef and pork bone chips, beef hides, pig skins, and fish skins into collagen, collection, and processing of porcine and bovine intestines. Fuel Ingredients operating segment includes global activities related to the Company's share of the results of its equity investment in Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DARLING INGREDIENTS INC

Full Guru Analysis for DAR

Full Factor Report for DAR

COMPUTER PROGRAMS & SYSTEMS, INC. (CPSI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals and other healthcare systems and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR and TruBridge. The Acute Care EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides a solution and related services for nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment is focused on providing business management, consulting and managed information technology (IT) services along with its complete revenue cycle management (RCM) solution for all care settings. The Company offers its products and services through four companies, including Evident, LLC (Evident), TruBridge, LLC (TruBridge), American HealthTech, Inc. (AHT) and iNetXperts, Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COMPUTER PROGRAMS & SYSTEMS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CPSI

Full Factor Report for CPSI

ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION (ATO) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atmos Energy Corporation is a natural-gas-only distributor that delivers natural gas through regulated sales and transportation arrangements to residential, commercial, public authority and industrial customers. The Company also operates intrastate pipelines in Texas based on miles of pipe. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment comprises of regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. The Pipeline and Storage segment consists of the pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas (APT) division and its natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. APT provides transportation and storage services to its Mid-Tex Division, other third-party local distribution companies, industrial and electric generation customers, marketers and producers. APT owns and operates five underground storage reservoirs in Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for ATO

Full Factor Report for ATO

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.