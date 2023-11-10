Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP (FFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of commercial banking, other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank (the Bank). It provides a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, which includes commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing. The Company offers deposit products that include interest-bearing accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposit and cash management services for commercial customers. The Bank also provides a range of trust and wealth management services through its Wealth Management line of business. The Bank operates approximately 132 full-service banking centers in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank also operates Commercial Finance division, which is responsible for its insurance lending business and franchise lending business, from a non-banking center location in Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP

SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP (SPH) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company's segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, and Natural Gas and Electricity. The Propane segment is primarily engaged in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers and, to a lesser extent, wholesale distribution to large industrial end users. The Company's Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment is primarily engaged in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment engaged in the marketing of natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets of New York and Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP

BEST BUY CO INC (BBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Best Buy Co., Inc. is engaged in personalizing and humanizing technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International. Domestic segment is comprised of its operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Health, CST, Current Health, Geek Squad, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen and Home, TechLiquidators and Yardbird and the domain names bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com and yardbird.com. International segment is comprised of all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Geek Squad and the domain name bestbuy.ca. Domestic and International segments product categories include Computing and Mobile Phones, Consumer Electronics, Appliances, Entertainment, Services and Other. Computing and Mobile Phones category includes computing, mobile phones, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BEST BUY CO INC

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services firm. The Company delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. Its segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France, Spain and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; Scandinavia and Central Europe (Germany, Sweden and Norway); United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; Northwest and Central-East Europe (primarily Netherlands, Denmark and Czech Republic); and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). The Company also specializes in digital transformation, data analytics and managed services in Miami. The Company works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CGI INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

