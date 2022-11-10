Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CIENA CORPORATION (CIEN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ciena Corporation (Ciena)is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company operates through four segments: Networking Platforms; Platform Software and Services; Blue Planet Automation Software and Services; and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of its Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios. The Platform Software and Services segment provides analytics, data, and planning tools to assist customers in managing Ciena's Networking Platforms products in their networks. The Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment includes micro-services, standards-based open software suite, together with related services, that enables customers to implement large-scale software and information technology (IT)-led operations support system transformations. The Global Services segment includes the sales of a range of Ciena's services for maintenance support, and training, installation and deployment and network design activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP (UVSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Univest Financial Corporation is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations. These services include a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, trust and brokerage services, which serves a client base of private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment includes an insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefit solutions, personal insurance lines and human resources consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NETEASE INC (ADR) (NTES) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetEase Inc is a China-based technology company. The Company operates through four business segments. The Online Game Service segment is engaged in developing and operating online game services that cover mobile games and personal computer (PC) games. The games include Westward Journey, Onmyoji series and others. The Youdao segment provides intelligent learning services. Its products and services include Online Courses, Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Treasure, Youdao Smart Learning Lamp, Youdao Translator King, Youdao Super Dictionary and others. The Cloud Music segment provides online music services and social entertainment services. Products offered by the Innovation and Others segment include Yanxuan, NetEase Live, advertising services, high-end email and other value-added services. The Company mainly operates its businesses in the domestic and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. The Company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres. It also owns nonparticipating royalty interests (NPRIs) in approximately 1.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in 1.7 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in approximately 41 states in the continental United States, including all of the onshore producing basins. Many of these interests are inactive resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier shales in East Texas/Western Louisiana, the Wolfcamp/Spraberry/Bone Spring in the Permian Basin, the Bakken/Three Forks in the Williston Basin, and the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SPARTANNASH CO (SPTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SpartanNash Company is a food solutions company, which delivers the ingredients. The Company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. It has three segments. Food Distribution segment uses a multi-channel sales approach to distribute grocery products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers and its corporate owned retail stores. Retail segment operates approximately 145 corporate owned retail stores and 36 fuel centers in nine states in the Midwest, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket. Military segment contracts with manufacturers and brokers to distribute a range of grocery products, including dry groceries, beverages, meat, and frozen foods, primarily to United States military commissaries and exchanges.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FORESTAR GROUP INC. (FOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company. The Company is focused primarily on selling finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. It operates through its real estate segment. The real estate segment primarily acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities and sells residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. It is focused on making investments in land acquisition and development to expand its residential lot development business across a geographically diversified national platform. The Company is primarily investing in short-duration, phased development projects. It has operations in over 56 markets in approximately 23 states, and its lot position consisted of over 97,000 residential lots, of which approximately 64,400 were owned and over 32,600 were controlled through purchase contracts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FUNKO INC (FNKO) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. The Company is engaged in selling a broad range of pop culture consumer products, featuring characters from a range of media and entertainment content, including movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. Its products fall under figures and other product categories. Its figures category includes figures that celebrate pop culture icons in the form of stylized vinyl, blind-packed miniatures and action figures. It includes brands, such as Pop!, Mystery Minis, and Funko Soda. Its other category is comprised of stylized fashion accessories including bags, backpacks and wallets; apparel; board games; plush products; accessories including keychains, pens and pins; apparel including t-shirts and hats; homewares including drinkware and other home accessories; non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other. It sells its products through a network of retail customers, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services company. The Company's segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Central and Eastern Europe (primarily Germany and the Netherlands); Scandinavia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (India and Philippines). The Company delivers a range of services, including business consulting, strategic IT and systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property. It delivers end-to-end services that covers the full spectrum of technology delivery, from digital strategy and architecture to solution design, development, integration, implementation, and operations. The Company's subsidiaries include CGI Deutschland B.V. & Co KG, CGI Federal Inc., CGI France SAS, and CGI IT UK Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PLDT INC (ADR) (PHI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PLDT Inc. is a Philippines-based diversified telecommunication company. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines' fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks. Its wireless segment provides mobile telecommunications services provided by Smart and DMPI; SBI and PDSI are its wireless broadband service provider; and mobile virtual network operations. Its fixed line segment provides telecommunications services. It also provides fixed line services through its subsidiaries, namely, ClarkTel, BCC and PLDT Global and certain subsidiaries, data center, cloud, cyber security services, managed information technology services and reseller ship, and distribution of Filipino channels. Its others segment includes PCEV, PGIH, PLDT Digital and its subsidiaries, and PGIC, an investment company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (HMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Honda Motor Co Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the life creation business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Motorcycle segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles and related parts. The Automobile segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of automobiles and related parts. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing of its products. The Life Creation and Other Products segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of power products and related parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

