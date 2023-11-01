Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CARLSBERG A/S - ADR (CABGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company's beer portfolio spans core beer brands, craft & speciality brands and alcohol-free brews.Its operations are divided in geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia and Eastern & Central Europe. The Company is also present in a number of markets where it does not operate its own breweries, through license business and export.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARLSBERG A/S - ADR

CABGY Guru Analysis

CABGY Fundamental Analysis

PERFICIENT, INC. (PRFT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perficient, Inc. is a digital consultancy. The Company's six primary service categories include strategy and transformation, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation and product development, and optimized global delivery. Its strategy and transformation services include digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management. Its data and intelligence offerings include analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and a custom product portfolio. Its platforms and technology services include blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems and other. Its customer experience and digital marketing services include analytics, and other. Its innovation and product development services include product development services and a robust suite of proprietary products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PERFICIENT, INC.

PRFT Guru Analysis

PRFT Fundamental Analysis

EAGLE BANCORP INC (EGBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which conducts a full-service community banking business, primarily in Northern Virginia, Cyland, and Washington, D.C. The primary financial services offered by the Bank include real estate, commercial and consumer lending, as well as traditional deposit and repurchase agreement products. The Bank is also active in the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans, the origination of small business loans, and the origination, securitization and sale of multifamily Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans. The Bank offers its products and services through approximately 16 banking offices, five lending centers and various electronic capabilities, including remote deposit services and mobile banking services. The Bank has three active direct subsidiaries: Bethesda Leasing, LLC, Eagle Insurance Services, LLC, and Landroval Municipal Finance, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EAGLE BANCORP INC

EGBN Guru Analysis

EGBN Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.