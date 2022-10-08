Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SAFEHOLD INC (SAFE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Safehold Inc. is engaged in acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. The Company has a portfolio of properties diversified by property type and region. The Company's portfolio is comprised of ground leases and one master lease (relating to five hotel assets that it refers to as its Park Hotels Portfolio) that provide for contractual periodic rent escalations. Its property portfolio includes 425 Park Avenue, 135 West 50th Street, 195 Broadway, Park Hotels Portfolio, Alohilani, 685 Third Avenue, 1111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Columbia Center, 1551 Wewatta, and 200 Elm Street & 695 Main Street. The Company's primary investment objective is to construct a diversified portfolio of ground leases, acquire existing ground leases, and acquire a commercial real estate property to create a ground lease. Its modern ground lease works with all property types, including multifamily, office, hospitality, and industrial. It also provides capital solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SAFEHOLD INC

Full Guru Analysis for SAFE

Full Factor Report for SAFE

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC (AMEH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare management company, which operates an integrated healthcare model. The Company through its subsidiary provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to participate in value-based care arrangements. To implement a patient-centered, physician-centric experience, the Company has other integrated and synergistic operations, including management service organizations (MSOs) that provide management and other services to its affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), outpatient clinics, and hospitalists that coordinates the care of patients in hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for AMEH

Full Factor Report for AMEH

ASML HOLDING NV (ADR) (ASML) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United States, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Israel. The Company operates through one business segment which is engage in development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography, metrology and inspection systems. The Company offers TWINSCAN systems, equipped with lithography system with a mercury lamp as light source (i-line), Krypton Fluoride (KrF) and Argon Fluoride (ArF) light sources for processing wafers for manufacturing environments for which imaging at a small resolution is required. TWINSCAN systems also include immersion lithography systems (TWINSCAN immersion systems).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ASML HOLDING NV (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for ASML

Full Factor Report for ASML

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen foods company. The Company's portfolio of food brands within the frozen category includes fish, vegetables, poultry, meats, pizza and ice cream. Its products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway; Iglo in Germany and other continental markets; La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe, and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach, and frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also includes a variety of other offerings, such as soups, pizza, bakery goods and meat substitutes. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a range of branded frozen food products across over 13 European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

Full Guru Analysis for NOMD

Full Factor Report for NOMD

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE(ADR) (LVMUY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a France-based luxury group active in six sectors: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, Selective Retailing and Other Activities. Wines and Spirits owns brands, such as Moet & Chandon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy and Chteau d'Yquem, among others. Fashion and Leather Goods owns brands, such as Luis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, among others. Perfumes and Cosmetics owns brands, such as Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy Guerlain, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh and Make Up For Ever, among others. Watches and Jewelry owns brands, including TAG Heuer, Hublo, Zenith, Bulgari, Chaumet and Fred, among others. Selective Retailing owns the brands DFS, Miami Cruiseline, Sephora and Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche, among others. Other Activities includes lifestyle, culture and the arts brands, such as Les Echos, Royal Van Lent, and Cheval Blanc. The Company is active worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE(ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for LVMUY

Full Factor Report for LVMUY

DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC (DHIL) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. is a provider of investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., and Ohio corporation (DHCM). DHCM is an investment adviser. DHCM sponsors, distributes, and provides investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds (each a Fund), separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs. DHCM also provides investment advisory services to a private investment fund, separately managed accounts, and other mutual funds. DHCM provides strategy-specific model portfolios to sponsors of model delivery programs. The Company provides investment advisory activities and fund administration activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for DHIL

Full Factor Report for DHIL

NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION (NTRS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking solutions to corporations, institutions, families and individuals. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment is a provider of asset servicing and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors around the globe. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. The Company conducts business through various United States (U.S) and non-United States subsidiaries, including The Northern Trust Company (Bank).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for NTRS

Full Factor Report for NTRS

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.