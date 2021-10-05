Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/5/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. (THO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thor Industries, Inc. manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily throughout the United States and Canada, as well as related parts and accessories. The Company operates through three reportable segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicle segment consists of Airstream (towable), Heartland (including Cruiser RV and DRV), Jayco (including Jayco towable, Starcraft and Highland Ridge), Keystone (including CrossRoads and Dutchmen), KZ (including Venture RV) and Tiffin Group (Vanleigh RV). The North American Motorized Recreational Vehicle segment consists of Airstream (motorized), Jayco (including Jayco motorized and Entegra Coach), Thor Motor Coach and Tiffin Group (Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc). The European Recreational Vehicles segment consists solely of the EHG business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. (ADI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices) is a semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions, including integrated circuits (ICs), software and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technologies. Its products include Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency and Microwave, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing and System Products (DSPs). The Company's ICs are designed to address a range of real-world signal processing applications. It sells ICs to more than 125,000 end customers worldwide. Its IC product portfolio includes both general-purpose products as well as application-specific products designed for specific target markets. The Company's analog technology portfolio is comprised of sensor and actuator products, including products based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. The Company's DSPs are used for high-speed numeric calculations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GRACO INC. (GGG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graco Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Process and Contractor. The Industrial segment includes the Industrial Products and Applied Fluid Technologies divisions. This segment markets equipment and solutions for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The Process segment includes the Process, Oil and Natural Gas, and Lubrication divisions. This segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint to walls and other structures, with product models for users ranging from do-it-yourself homeowners to professional painting contractors. Contractor equipment also includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA (SBCF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, offering a range of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, brokerage, and secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and similar financial guarantees, and asset based financing. The Bank also provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR) (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

