Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/31/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. offers a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Company's brands include the coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. Its branded portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and also includes coconut oil, juice, and milk offerings. It supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Additionally, the Company is also engaged in bulk product sales to beverage and food companies. Its Americas segment comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada and the International segment comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The Company's products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UBS GROUP AG (UBS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UBS Group AG is a Switzerland-based holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The company operates as a wealth manager with focused asset management and investment banking capabilities and a capital-light and cash-generative business model. The Company comprises four business divisions: Global Wealth Management, which provides tailored advice and solutions to its clients around the globe; Personal & Corporate Banking division provides comprehensive financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland; Asset Management division offers investment capabilities and styles across all traditional and alternative asset classes, as well as advisory support to institutions; Investment Bank providesinvestment advice financial solutions and capital markets access to institutional, corporate and wealth management clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CSW INDUSTRIALS INC (CSWI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company has operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment manufactures efficiency and performance-enhancing products predominantly for residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) and plumbing applications, which are designed primarily for professional end-use customers. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment provides products for increasing reliability, efficiency, performance and lifespan of industrial assets and solving equipment maintenance challenges. The Engineered Building Solutions segment provides code-driven, life-safety products that are engineered to provide solutions for the construction, refurbishment and modernization of commercial, institutional and multifamily residential buildings. It provides protection and load management products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EAGLE MATERIALS INC (EXP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Materials Inc. is a manufacturer of heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. The Company manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the United States. Its business is organized into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments; and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments. Its primary products are commodities that are essential in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. It operates approximately eight modern cement plants, one slag grinding facility and 30 cement distribution terminals. The Company operates over 25 ready-mix concrete batch plants, five aggregate processing plants, five gypsum wallboard plants and a recycled paperboard mill.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

