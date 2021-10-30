Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc., formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc., operates one division: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care). The Kidney Care division consists of the Company's United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support. The Company's segments include U.S. dialysis and related lab services and Other-Ancillary services and strategic initiatives. Its U.S. dialysis and related lab services line of business provide kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as an end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, as of March 31, 2019, the Company operated or provided administrative services to 243 outpatient dialysis centers located in nine countries outside of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

XP INC (XP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xp Inc is a Brazil-based company engaged in the financial services industry. The Company offers financial products and services through multiple channels, such as brokerage, investment advisory and asset management services. Its business activities include educating new classes of investors, democratizing access to a multiple financial service, developing financial products and technology applications, and providing customer service. The Company operates Open Product Platform, a financial product platform, which provides clients with access to over 600 investment products, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs), among others. The Company serves retail clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients in Brazil, such us fund managers, private banks, corporate treasuries and insurance companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients. The Company sells a range of products to adult consumers, including staple products with its brands Zig-Zag and Stoker's to its next generation products. It operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products and NewGen Products. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes and related products; and finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps. Stoker's Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff, and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products. NewGen Products segment markets and distributes cannabidiol, liquid vapor products and certain other products without tobacco and/or nicotine; distributes a wide assortment of products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast; and markets and distributes assortment of products to individual consumers via the VaporFi B2C online platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

