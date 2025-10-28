Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/28/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. Its stores offer a comprehensive selection of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements in a smaller-store format that aims to provide a convenient, clean and easily shopped environment for its customers. It offers a variety of products associated with special diets, such as gluten-free, vegetarian and non-dairy. Its grocery products include organic produce; Natural Grocers brand products; dry, frozen and canned groceries; meats and seafood; dairy products, dairy substitutes and eggs; bread and baked goods; beverages, and beer, wine and hard cider. Its dietary supplement department primarily sells name-brand supplements, as well as a line of Natural Grocers brand private-label dietary supplements. It also offers body care, pet care, household and general merchandise and books and handouts. It has over 168 stores in 21 states.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo, and Frikom. Its portfolio of food brands within the frozen category including fish, vegetables, poultry, meals, pizza, and ice cream. The products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, iglo in Germany and other continental markets, La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; meals, such as ready to cook noodles, lasagna, pancakes and other ready-made meals; poultry, such as frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills, burgers, and others. It manufactures, sells and distributes products in over 22 European markets.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

