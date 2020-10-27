Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/27/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP. (GTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company's segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors. The Life Insurance segment offers life and accident and health insurance coverage, and annuity products. The premiums for this segment are mainly subscribed through an internal sales force and a network of independent brokers and agents. The insurance products of Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial package, commercial auto, and personal package. The premiums for this segment are originated through a network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for GTS

Full Factor Report for GTS

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages, sodas and/or concentrates for energy drink beverages, primarily under various brand names, including Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Mega Monster Energy, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Ubermonster, BU, Mutant Super Soda, Nalu, NOS, Burn, Mother, Ultra, Play and Power Play, Gladiator, Relentless, Samurai, BPM and Full Throttle. The Company has three segments: Monster Energy Drinks segment, which consists of its Monster Energy drinks, as well as Mutant Super Soda drinks; Strategic Brands segment, which includes various energy drink brands owned through The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), and Other segment (Other), which includes the American Fruits & Flavors (AFF) third-party products. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MNST

Full Factor Report for MNST

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC (WLTW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards. The Willis GB segment comprises four business units: Property and Casualty, Transport, Financial Lines and Retail Networks. The Willis Capital Wholesale and Reinsurance segment includes Willis Re; Willis Capital Markets & Advisory; Willis' wholesale business, and Willis Portfolio Underwriting Services. The Willis North America segment provides risk management, insurance brokerage and related risk services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

Full Guru Analysis for WLTW

Full Factor Report for WLTW

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (JPM) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment, comprising Banking and Markets & Investor Services, offers investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to corporations, investors, financial institutions, and government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management. The Asset Management segment comprises investment and wealth management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

Full Guru Analysis for JPM

Full Factor Report for JPM

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC (DGX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs). Its Diagnostic Solutions group includes its risk assessment services business, which offers solutions for insurers, and its healthcare information technology businesses, which offers solutions for healthcare providers. The Company's services are provided under the Quest Diagnostics brand, but it also provides services under other brands, including AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum and Care360.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC

Full Guru Analysis for DGX

Full Factor Report for DGX

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

