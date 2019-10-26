Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/26/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP (CURO) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a technology enabled and diversified consumer finance company. The Company operates in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit. In the United Kingdom, the Company operates online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans. The Company has three reportable operating segments: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company offers a broad range of consumer finance products, including Unsecured Installment Loans, Secured Installment Loans, Open-End Loans and Single-Pay Loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (SMMF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Financial Group, Inc. (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and insurance & financial services. The community banking segment consists of its full service banks, which offer customers traditional banking products and services through various delivery channels. The insurance & financial services segment includes three insurance agency offices that sell insurance products. The Company also operates Summit Insurance Services, LLC in Moorefield, West Virginia and Leesburg, Virginia, which provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CELESTICA INC (CLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celestica Inc. is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services serve a range of applications, including servers; storage systems; optical equipment; aerospace and defense electronics; healthcare products and applications; semiconductor equipment, and a range of industrial and alternative energy products, including solar panels and inverters. It designs, manufactures and tests solar panels for the residential, commercial and utility scale markets. It uses technologies in the assembly and testing of its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS SALES: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY (CMC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commercial Metals Co manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. Americas Mills segment includes its three EAF mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, two scrap metal shredders, eight scrap metal processing facilities that directly support the mills, and a railroad salvage operation, all of which are based in the U.S. Americas Fabrication segment consists of its steel fabrication facilities that bend, weld, cut and fabricate steel, primarily rebar, and produce steel fence posts. The International Mill segment is comprised of its mini mill, recycling and fabrication operations located in Poland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 385.31% vs. 204.05% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

