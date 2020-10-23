Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/23/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT (ADR) (MYTAY) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt is engaged in providing fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers. The Company's segments include Telekom Hungary, T-Systems, Macedonia and Montenegro. Its Telekom Hungary segment operates in Hungary providing mobile and fixed line telecommunications and television distribution and energy retail services to residential and small businesses customers under the Telekom (T) brand, and also provides wholesale services to local companies and operators. Its T-Systems segment operates in Hungary providing mobile and fixed line telecommunications, info communications and system integration services, which are offered under the T-Systems brand to business partners, including corporate customers and public sector. Its Macedonia and Montenegro segments provide mobile and fixed line telecommunications operations in Macedonia and Montenegro.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MAGYAR TELEKOM TAVKOZLESI NYRT (ADR)

GRACO INC. (GGG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graco Inc. designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Process and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids. The Contractor segment markets sprayers for architectural coatings for painting, corrosion control, texture and line striping. Its equipment is used in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GRACO INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (CSCO) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cisco Systems, Inc., is engaged in designing and selling a range of technologies across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. It operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Its product and technologies include infrastructure platforms; applications; security and other products. Infrastructure Platforms consists of its core networking technologies of switching, routing, data center products and wireless that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities and transport and store data. Application product category consists primarily of software-related offerings that utilize the core networking and data center platforms to provide their functions. Security product category primarily includes unified threat management products, threat security products and Web security products. Its subsidiary, ThousandEyes, Inc., offers Internet and cloud intelligence platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

