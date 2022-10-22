Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PACWEST BANCORP (PACW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). It is focused on relationship-based business banking for small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. It offers a range of loan and lease and deposit products and services. It provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services. It offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to middle-market businesses. It provides venture banking products, including financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors. Its banking products include application programming interface integration, auto books, business credit cards, and merchant services. It offers cash management, online banking, disbursement services, and international banking. It offers lockbox services and automated clearing houses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PACWEST BANCORP

WEIBO CORP (ADR) (WB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 15% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weibo Corp is a China-based company mainly engaged in social media advertising business. The Company operates two segments. Advertising and Marketing segment mainly provides a full range of advertising customization and marketing solutions. Value-added Services segment mainly provides services such as membership services on social platforms, online games, live broadcasts, social e-commerce and others. The Company's main product is the social platform Weibo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEIBO CORP (ADR)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

