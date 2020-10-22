Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/22/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (TMO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. It offers its products and services through various brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines. Analytical Instruments segment provides a broad offering of instruments, consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a wide range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers products and solutions needed for the laboratory.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC (REXR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Through its controlling interest in its Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. (Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries, it owns, manages, leases, acquires and develops industrial real estate principally located in Southern California infill markets, and, from time to time, acquire or provide mortgage debt secured by industrial property. It owns a portfolio of approximately 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet. In addition, it manages approximately 20 properties with approximately one million rentable square feet.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC

THE GEO GROUP INC (GEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The GEO Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Corrections & Detention, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction & Design. The Company owns, leases and operates a range of correctional and detention facilities including maximum, medium and minimum security prisons, immigration detention centers, minimum security detention centers, as well as community based reentry facilities, and offers delivery of offender rehabilitation services under its GEO Continuum of Care platform. The GEO Continuum of Care program integrates in-prison programs, which include cognitive behavioral treatment and post-release services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of THE GEO GROUP INC

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INC (STXB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The Company primarily operates through Community Banking. It operates through 36 full-service branches located primarily in the Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. It delivers relationship-driven financial services to small and medium sized businesses, as well as individuals. It offers a range of loans, including commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, construction, land and development real estate loans, commercial real estate loans (including multifamily) and municipal loans. It also offers various loans and leases to individuals and professionals including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INC

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (USA) (LOGI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Logitech International S.A. is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors. The Company's retail network across the world includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers and online merchants. Its music solutions are focused primarily on mobile speakers, including its UE BOOM family of mobile wireless speakers, its Jaybird wireless audio wearables for sports and active lifestyles, and its custom in-ear headphones. It offers a range of gaming gear for gamers, including mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads and steering wheels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (USA)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

