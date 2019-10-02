Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/2/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TETRA TECH, INC. (TTEK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company's segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION (FRME) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank). As of July 17, 2017, the Bank included 122 banking centers in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio counties. In addition to its branch network, the Company's delivery channels include automated teller machines, check cards and Internet technology. Through the Bank, it offers a range of financial services, including accepting time deposits, savings and demand deposits; making consumer, commercial and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CATERPILLAR INC. (CAT) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caterpillar Inc. is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction; Resource Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications; Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Cat machines; Financial Products segment, which provides financing and related services, and All Other operating segments, which includes activities, such as product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, and sealing and connecting components for Cat products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. (AEIS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement. It also provides repair and maintenance services for all of its products. Its process power systems include direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, matching networks, remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. These power conversion systems refine, modify and control the raw electrical power from a utility and convert it into power that may be customized and is predictable and repeatable. Its power control modules and thermal instrumentation products are used in the semiconductor industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. (MMP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc. and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc. (FleetNet). Its Asset-Based operations offer transportation of general commodities through standard, time-critical, expedited and guaranteed LTL services-nationally and regionally. Its ArcBest segment includes truckload, expedite, international, warehousing, freight transportation, management services and moving services. Its FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles to customers in the United States and Canada through a network of third-party service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 361.84% vs. 195.77% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

