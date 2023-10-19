Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/19/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADR) (NOAH) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China. It provides direct access to China's high net worth population. With approximately 1,100 relationship managers in over 130 branch offices, its coverage network includes China's regions where high net worth population is concentrated, including the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta, the Bohai Rim and other regions. Its product offerings consist primarily of over-the-counter (OTC) wealth management and OTC asset management products, mutual fund products and asset management plans originated in China and designed to cater to the needs of China's high net worth population.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC (WTW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that provides data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career (HWC), and Risk & Broking (R&B). HWC segment provides a range of advice, broking, solutions and technology for employee benefit plans, institutional investors, compensation and career programs, and the employee experience overall. Its segment focuses on Health, Wealth, Career and Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing. Its portfolio of services supports the interrelated challenges that the management teams of its clients face across human resources (HR) and finance. The R&B segment provides a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage and consulting services to clients worldwide ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations. Its R&B segment comprises two primary businesses: Corporate Risk & Broking and Insurance Consulting and Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANK OF MONTREAL (BMO) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a Canada-based company, which offers a wide range of personal banking services. The Company is engaged in providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. The Company offers services, such as bank accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investments, creditor insurance, and travel insurance. The Company's segments include P&C, U.S. P&C, Total P&C, BMO Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets, and Corporate Services. Its bank accounts include checking accounts, and savings accounts. Its credit card services include no fee, low interest, cash back, BMO Rewards, AIR MILES, travel, and lifestyle. Its credit cards include BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card, BMO Ascend World Elite Mastercard, BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card, BMO Preferred Rate Mastercard and BMO CashBack Mastercard.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

UNITED BANKSHARES INC (UBSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in community banking and mortgage banking. The banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, and floor plan loans, and the making of construction and real estate loans. Its segments include community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment includes both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. In addition, the community banking segment also provides various deposit products. The mortgage banking segment engages primarily in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market, through the Company's mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason Mortgage, LLC and Crescent Mortgage Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WATSCO INC (WSO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watsco, Inc. is engaged in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. It sells a range of non-equipment products including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats, and air quality products. The Company's products include condensing units, compressors, evaporators, valves, refrigerants, walk-in coolers, and ice machines for industrial and commercial applications. It distributes products manufactured by Flexible Technologies, Inc. (Flexible Technologies), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Resideo), Southwark Metal Mfg. Co. (Southwark), Johns Manville (Johns Manville), and Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, among others. It operates in approximately 689 locations. It is also involved in the sales of air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

