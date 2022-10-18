Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC (WBA) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retailing company. The Company operates through three segments: United States, International and Walgreens Health. The Company's United States segment includes the Walgreens business, which includes the operations of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and its equity method investment in AmerisourceBergen. Its International segment consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses outside the United States and a pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. Its portfolio of consumer brands include Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Its Walgreens Health segment is a consumer-centric, technology-enabled healthcare business that engages consumers through a personalized, omni-channel experience across the care journey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO (EPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. The Company operates through its business in three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care segment products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo and Wet Ones brand names. Its Feminine Care segment market products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. The Company's subsidiaries include American Safety Razor Australia Pty. Limited, Edgewell Personal Care Australia Pty. Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Austria GmbH, Edgewell Personal Care Canada ULC, Schick Cayman Islands Ltd. and Edgewell Cayman Islands Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

