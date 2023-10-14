Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC. (KLIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. specializes in developing semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells capital equipment, consumables and services used to assemble semiconductors and electronic devices, such as integrated circuits, power discrete, light-emitting diode (LEDs), advanced displays and sensors. The Company operates in four segments. Its Ball Bonding Equipment segment is in designs, development, manufacture, and sell of ball bonding equipment and wafer level bonding equipment. Its Wedge Bonding Equipment segment is in design, development, manufacture, and sale of wedge bonding equipment. The Company's Advanced Solutions is in design, development, manufacture, and sells advanced display, die-attach and thermocompression systems and solutions. Its aftermarket products and services segment is in the design, development, manufacture and sale of a variety of tools, spares and services for the Company's equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP (FRME) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates banking operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Merchants Bank (the Bank). The Bank also operates First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors, which is a division of the Bank. The Bank includes approximately 122 banking locations in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. In addition to its branch network, the Company offers comprehensive electronic and mobile delivery channels to its customers. The Company operates through a community banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits; making consumer, commercial, agri-business and real estate mortgage loans; providing personal and corporate trust services; offering full-service brokerage and private wealth management, and providing letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

