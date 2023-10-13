Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC (LW) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company's segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets generally to the North American based restaurant chains and international customers comprised of global and regional quick service and full-service restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, and retailers. The Foodservice segment includes frozen potato products sold throughout the United States and Canada to commercial distributors, restaurant chains generally outside the North American based restaurant chains, and non-commercial channels. The Retail segment includes consumer-facing frozen potato products sold primarily to grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers. The Other reporting segment primarily includes its vegetable and dairy businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates predominately in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 597 restaurants and franchised an additional 100 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. It operates approximately 552 Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 40 as Bubba's 33 restaurants and five as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of specially seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba's 33 is a family-friendly restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food for all with a rock 'n' roll, ice-cold beer and signature drinks. Bubba's 33's menu features burgers, pizza and wings, as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTER PARFUMS, INC. (IPAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inter Parfums, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fragrance and fragrance related products. The Company has two segments. The Company produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners, and fragrance product sales through its European based operations segment. It has built a portfolio of brands, which include Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in approximately 120 countries around the world. Its brand fragrance products are also produced and marketed through its United States based operations. These fragrance products are sold under trademarks owned by the Company or pursuant to license or other agreements with the owners of brands, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Dunhill, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

