Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC (AEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a global specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The Company offers a range of apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men and women under the American Eagle brand, and intimates, apparel, active wear, and swim collections under the Aerie brand. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong, and ships to over 81 countries worldwide through its Websites. It also has license agreements with third parties to operate American Eagle and Aerie stores throughout Asia, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East. The Company operates and has license over 1,141 retail stores worldwide. It also operates Todd Snyder New York (Todd Snyder), which is a menswear brand. Its American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also are available in approximately 200 international locations operated by licensees in over 25 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC

EVERGY INC (EVRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Evergy, Inc. is a utility holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Evergy Kansas Central, Inc. (Evergy Kansas Central), Evergy Metro, Inc. (Evergy Metro), Evergy Missouri West, Inc. (Evergy Missouri West), and Evergy Transmission Company, LLC (Evergy Transmission Company). Evergy Kansas Central is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers in the state of Kansas. Evergy Kansas Central has a wholly owned subsidiary, Evergy Kansas South, Inc. Evergy Metro is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers in the states of Missouri and Kansas. Evergy Missouri West is a regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers in the state of Missouri. Evergy Transmission Company owns 13.5% of Transource Energy, LLC with the remaining 86.5% owned by AEP Transmission Holding Company, LLC. Transource is focused on the development of electric transmission projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EVERGY INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

