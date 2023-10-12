Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/12/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TKO GROUP HOLDINGS INC (TKO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TKO Group Holdings, Inc., formerly New Whale Inc., is a holding company. The Company's portfolio includes World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR), and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). WWE is an integrated media company, which is engaged in family-friendly entertainment on its television (TV) programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is available in more than 180 countries. EDR is a global sports and entertainment company, which specializes in talent representation, sports operations and advisory, event and experiences management, media production and distribution, experiential marketing, and brand licensing. UFC is a mixed martial arts organization (MMA), which produces more than 40 live events annually in various arenas around the world, while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TKO GROUP HOLDINGS INC

TKO Guru Analysis

TKO Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.