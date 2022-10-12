Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CTO REALTY GROWTH INC (CTO) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately four single-tenant and 13 multi-tenant income properties in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 15% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE), a net lease real estate investment trust. The Company's segments include Income Property, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments and Real Estate Operations. It owns approximately 17 income properties located in nine states across the United States. Management Services segment includes a fee-based management business that is engaged in managing PINE. Commercial Loan Investments segment includes a portfolio of commercial loan investments. Real Estate Operations segment includes a portfolio of mineral interests consisting of approximately 356,000 subsurface acres in 19 counties in the state of Florida.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CTO REALTY GROWTH INC

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (USA) (CM) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (the Bank) is a Canada-based multinational banking and financial services company. The Bank serves its clients through four business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets. Its Canadian Personal and Business Banking provides personal and business clients across Canada with financial advice, products and services through its banking center, digital, mobile and remote channels. Its Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management provides high-touch, relationship-oriented banking and wealth management services to middle market companies, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals and families across Canada. Its U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management provides commercial banking and private wealth services, as well as personal and small business banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (USA)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

