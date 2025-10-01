Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/1/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

YIREN DIGITAL LTD - ADR (YRD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yiren Digital Ltd is a holding company mainly engaged in the operation of a digital personal financial management platform, and the provision of holistic wealth solutions, credit and financial solutions to individual borrowers and small business owners. The Company operates through three segments. The Yiren Wealth segment is engaged in the operation of a wealth solution platform for the mass affluent population and provides comprehensive wealth solutions. The Yiren Credit segment is engaged in the operation of a credit-tech platform that provides individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online and offline, multi-channel loan products. The Others segment is engaged in the electronic commerce business that provides products such as skin care and beauty, electronics and appliances and allow users to finance purchases through loan products, while providing customized non-financial products and services. The Company is also engaged in the insurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

IDT CORP (IDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDT Corporation is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions. The Company's segments include National Retail Solutions (NRS), Fintech, net2phone and Traditional Communications. The NRS segment is an operator of a nationwide point-of-sale network providing independent retailers with store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services. The Fintech segment is comprised of BOSS Money, a provider of international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services; and other, significantly smaller, financial services businesses, and IDT Financial Services Limited, the Companys Gibraltar-based bank. The net2phone segment is comprised of net2phone's integrated cloud communications and contact center services. The Traditional Communications segment includes IDT Digital Payments, BOSS Revolution and IDT Global. IDT Global, through its IDT Express branded self-provisioning portal, also serves small and medium businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC (IIPR) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. It acquires its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. The Company owns approximately 109 properties comprising an aggregate of 9.0 million rentable square feet (including 666,000 rentable square feet under development/redevelopment) in 19 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Its subsidiary is IIP Operating Partnership, LP (Operating Partnership).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

