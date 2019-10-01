Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/1/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TIM PARTICIPACOES SA (ADR) (TSU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TIM Participacoes S.A. (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular S.A., which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. Its consumer plans include prepaid plans, post-paid plans and controle plans. It offers value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services and push-mail.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC (APAM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles. The Company offers its investment management services primarily to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have long-term investment horizons. The Company provides clients with multiple equity investment strategies spanning market capitalization segments and investing styles in both the United States and non-United States markets. The Company also offers one fixed income strategy, the Artisan High Income strategy. Each strategy is managed by one of the investment teams.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP INC (ADR) (HLG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hailiang Education Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries Hailiang Education (HK) Limited (Hailiang HK) and Zhejiang Hailiang Education Consulting and Services Co., Ltd. (Hailiang Consulting), and consolidated affiliated entities, Zhejiang Hailiang Education Investment Co., Ltd. (Hailiang Investment), Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School (Foreign Language), Zhuji Private High School (Private High) and Zhuji Tianma Experimental School (Tianma Experimental), is principally engaged in provision of private K-12 educational services. These schools are located in Zhuji City, Zhejiang province in the People's Republic of China (the PRC). Through its schools, it offers educational programs that cover kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INC (STXB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The Company primarily operates through Community Banking. The Company delivers relationship-driven financial services to small and medium sized businesses, as well as individuals. It offers a range of loans, including commercial and industrial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction, land and development real estate loans, commercial real estate loans (including multifamily) and municipal loans. It also offer various loans and leases to individuals and professionals including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 373.92% vs. 199.44% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.