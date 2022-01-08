Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIVE BELOW INC (FIVE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Five Below, Inc. is a specialty value retailer, which offers merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It operates approximately 1,173 stores and 1,018 stores, respectively, under the name Five Below. It sells merchandise on the Internet, through the Company's e-commerce Website, fivebelow.com. The Company is engaged in offering a group of products, namely leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack. Leisure includes items, such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. Fashion and home include items, such as personal accessories, t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods and storage options. Party and snack include items, such as party and seasonal goods, greeting cards, candy and other snacks, and beverages. The Company operates office in approximately 40 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIVE BELOW INC

Full Guru Analysis for FIVE

Full Factor Report for FIVE

FUJITSU LTD (ADR) (FJTSY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fujitsu Limited is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of a range of information and communications technology (ICT) products and electronic devices. The Company operates through three business segments. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration solution / system integration (SI) service, outsourcing service, network service, system support service and infrastructure service, among others. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment is engaged in design, manufacture and sale of notebook computers, desktop computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment provides large scale integrated circuits (LSI), semiconductor packages, batteries and other electronic parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FUJITSU LTD (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for FJTSY

Full Factor Report for FJTSY

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.