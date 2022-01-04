Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (ADR) (VIV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica Brasil S.A. is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services. Its operations consist of local and long distance fixed telephone services; mobile services, including value-added services; data services, including broadband services and mobile data services; Pay television services through direct to home (DTH), Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable; network services, such as rental of facilities, as well as other services; wholesale services, including interconnection; digital services; services designed specifically for corporate customers, and the sale of wireless devices and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (ADR)

CALAMOS DYNAMIC CONVERTIBLE & INCM FD (CCD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible and high yield securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's managed assets will be invested in convertible securities and income-producing securities, with at least 50% of the Fund's managed assets invested in convertible securities. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers, with up to 15% of its managed assets in securities issued by foreign issuers in emerging markets. The Fund holds investments in various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare, financials, utilities, real estate, industrials, energy, materials and consumer staples. Calamos Advisors LLC is its investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CALAMOS DYNAMIC CONVERTIBLE & INCM FD

DUFF N PHELPS UTLTY N INFRSTRCTR FND INC (DPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc., formerly Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc., is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation. Normally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry. The Fund invests in various sectors, which include electric, gas and water; oil and gas storage, transportation and production; telecommunications, and short-term investments. It invests in various countries, which include the United States, Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, Japan and Bermuda. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. is the investment advisor of the Fund.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DUFF N PHELPS UTLTY N INFRSTRCTR FND INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

