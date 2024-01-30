Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/30/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SOUTHSTATE CORP (SSB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SouthState Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of banking services and products to its customers through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. It also offers its customers a variety of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, other deposit accounts and treasury and merchant services, through multiple channels, including its network of approximately 251 full-service branches and online, mobile and telephone banking platforms. Through Corporate Billing, LLC, the Bank provides factoring, invoicing, collection, and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHSTATE CORP

SSB Guru Analysis

SSB Fundamental Analysis

SWEDBANK AB (ADR) (SWDBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Swedbank AB is a savings bank. The Company offers financial services and products in its home markets of Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Company's segments are Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, Large corporates & Institutions, and Group Functions & Other. The Company offers products mainly in the areas of lending, payments and savings. The Swedish Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in the Swedish market. The Swedish Banking segment's services are sold through the Company's own branch network, the telephone Bank, the Internet Bank and the distribution network of the independent savings banks. The Baltic Banking segment offers its products to private customers and companies in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Baltic Banking segment's services are sold through its own branch network, the telephone Bank and the Internet Bank. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment offers its services to large companies and financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SWEDBANK AB (ADR)

SWDBY Guru Analysis

SWDBY Fundamental Analysis

APA CORP (US) (APA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APA Corporation is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its upstream business has exploration and production operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the North Sea (North Sea). It has exploration, and appraisal operations in Suriname, as well as interests in other international locations. The Company's midstream business (Altus Midstream) is operated by Altus Midstream Company through its subsidiary Altus Midstream LP (collectively, Altus). Altus owns, develops, and operates a midstream energy asset network in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It holds approximately 789,000 gross acres (451,000 net acres) in the Southern Midland Basin. The Company holds approximately 229,000 gross acres (131,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin. It also holds approximately 2.5 million gross acres (1.1 million net acres) in legacy properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of APA CORP (US)

APA Guru Analysis

APA Fundamental Analysis

SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES INC (SSBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. Its franchise is focused on personalized, relationship-driven service combined with local market management and expertise to serve small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Through its Bank, the Company engages in the business of banking, which consists primarily of accepting deposits from the public and making loans and other investments. Its principal sources of funds for loans and investments at its Bank are demand, time, savings, other deposits and the amortization and prepayments of loans and investments. The Bank operates approximately 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES INC

SSBK Guru Analysis

SSBK Fundamental Analysis

OAK VALLEY BANCORP (OVLY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company of Oak Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services designed for both individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the two areas, such as the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The Bank offers a complement of business checking and savings accounts for its business customers. The Bank also offers commercial and real estate loans, as well as lines of credit. The Bank offers other services for both individuals and businesses, including online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant services, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection, and automated teller machines (ATMs) in a national network. The Company operates branches in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, Sacramento, and Roseville, California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OAK VALLEY BANCORP

OVLY Guru Analysis

OVLY Fundamental Analysis

BAKER HUGHES CO (BKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baker Hughes Company is an energy technology company. The Company's segments include Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE), and Industrial & Energy Technology (IEM). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oil and gas operations across the lifecycle of a well, including exploration, drilling, evaluation, completion, production, intervention and abandonment. The OFSE segment is organized into four product lines, including Well Construction; Completions, Intervention, and Measurements; Production Solutions, and Subsea and Surface Pressure Systems. The IEM segment provides technology solutions and services for mechanical-drive, compression and power-generation applications across the energy industry, including oil and gas, liquefied natural gas operations, downstream refining and petrochemical markets, as well as lower carbon solutions to broader energy and industrial sectors. It also provides equipment, software, and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BAKER HUGHES CO

BKR Guru Analysis

BKR Fundamental Analysis

BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (BFH) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a tech-forward financial services company. The Company is engaged in providing simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions. The Company through its data insights and white-label technology, it delivers a comprehensive product suite, including private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products (split-pay). It also offers direct-to-consumer solutions that give customers more access, and freedom through its branded Bread Cashback American Express Credit Card and Bread Savings products. The Company offers both direct-to-consumer retail deposit products as well as deposits sourced through contractual arrangements with various financial counterparties (often referred to as wholesale deposits). Its products are supported by various services and capabilities, including risk management, account origination and funding services; loan processing and servicing; marketing and data and analytics; and its Enhanced Digital Suite.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BREAD FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

BFH Guru Analysis

BFH Fundamental Analysis

NUCOR CORP (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is a manufacturer of steel and steel products. The Company's segments include Steel Mills, Steel Products and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces carbon and alloy steel in bars, beams, sheet, and plate. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, hollow structural section steel tubing, electrical conduit, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, steel grating and expanded metal, wire and wire mesh, metal building systems, insulated metal panels, steel racking, steel piling, precision castings, overhead doors, and utility structures. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI); brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron (HBI) and DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. The Company is also a recycler. The Company has operating facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NUCOR CORP

NUE Guru Analysis

NUE Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.