Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Columbia Bank (The Bank). Columbia Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that provides banking products and services. The Bank operates over 52 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. In addition, First Jersey Title Services, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, and offers title insurance solutions. It offers wealth management services through a third-party relationship. The Company's operations are solely in the financial services industry and include providing traditional banking and other financial services to its customers. The Bank offers a variety of loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, commercial business loans and construction loans

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

RBB BANCORP (RBB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RBB Bancorp (the Bank) is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank (Bank) and RBB Asset Management Company (RAM). The Company operates Royal Business Bank, which is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank is focused on providing commercial banking services. The Bank's offerings include traditional commercial real estate loans, secured commercial and industrial loans, and trade finance services for companies doing business in China, Taiwan and other Asian countries. The non-qualified single-family residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans. As of March 31, 2017, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.5 billion, total consolidated deposits of $1.2 billion and total consolidated shareholders equity of $183.5 million.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

RELIANT BANCORP INC (RBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliant Bancorp, Inc., formerly Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc., serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. Its customers are serviced through branch locations, automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and mobile banking. Residential Mortgage Banking originates first lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. These loans are typically underwritten to government agency standards and sold to third-party secondary market mortgage investors. Reliant Bank provides a range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Reliant Bank provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

ALLY FINANCIAL INC (ALLY) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ally Financial Inc. is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities. The Insurance operations segment offers both consumer finance protection and insurance products sold through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio. The Corporate Finance operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to mostly the United States-based middle market companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. The Bank offers commercial banking services and retail banking services. The Bank's commercial banking services include cash management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services, and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Its retail banking services include mortgage, installment and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services, and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company's revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit. It offers its credit products through its subsidiary, Synchrony Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, it offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), money market accounts and savings accounts. The Company offers three types of credit products: credit cards, commercial credit products and consumer installment loans. The Company also offers a debt cancellation product. It offers two types of credit cards: private label credit cards and Dual Cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

TRIUMPH BANCORP INC (TBK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under its Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Triumph Capital Advisors, LLC with revenue derived from fees for providing other services related to collateralized loan obligation funds. The Corporate segment includes holding company financing and investment activities and management and administrative expenses to support the overall operations of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers. As of March 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of 22 VLGCs, including 19 84,000 cubic meter (cbm) ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs) and three 82,000 cbm VLGCs. The VLGCs in its fleet had an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cbm at May 26, 2016. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. As of May 26, 2016, its VLGCs included Captain Nicholas ML; Captain John NP; Comet; Corsair; Corvette; Cougar; Concorde; Cobra; Continental; Commodore; Constellation; Cheyenne; Cratis; Chaparral; Commander, and Challenger. The Company's customers include global energy companies, commodity traders and importers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HARBORONE BANCORP INC (HONE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a mid-tier stock holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is HarborOne Bank (the Bank), a state chartered co-operative bank whose primary subsidiary is a residential mortgage company, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC (Merrimack Mortgage). The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and Merrimack Mortgage. The Bank segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers. Consumer products include loan and deposit products, and business banking products include loans for working capital, inventory and general corporate use, commercial real estate construction loans and deposit accounts. The Merrimack Mortgage segment consists of originating residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary market. The Company's subsidiary, Legion Parkway Company LLC, is a security company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company's segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALXN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company's marketed products include SOLIRIS (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa), Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), ULTOMIRIS, Andexxa and Ondexxya. The Company's clinical development programs include ALXN1210, ALXN1810, ALXN1720, ALXN1830, ALXN1840 and ABY-039. The Company's ULTOMIRIS is a long-acting C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. Its SOLIRIS is an C5 inhibitor discovered and developed by Alexion that works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade. SOLIRIS is a humanized monoclonal antibody that effectively blocks terminal complement activity at the doses prescribed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. (SMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Southern Bank (the Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of attracting retail deposits from the public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), and brokered deposits. The Bank offers a range of deposit instruments, such as demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement savings plans. The Bank's lending activities consist of origination of loans secured by mortgages on one-to four-family and multifamily residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, construction loans on residential and commercial properties, commercial and agricultural business loans and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD (MRTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. It operates throughout the United States and in parts of Canada and Mexico. The Company's medium-to-long-haul traffic lanes are between the Midwest and the West Coast, Southwest, Southeast, and the East Coast, as well as from California to the Pacific Northwest. It provides regional truckload carrier services in the Southeast, West Coast, Midwest, South Central and Northeast regions. It also offers loading and unloading activities, equipment detention and other ancillary services. The Company's Truckload segment provides a combination of regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (PFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Principal Financial Group, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services for retirement savings and retirement income. The Company's Principal Global Investors segment manages assets for investors around the world. The Company offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products. The Company's U.S. Insurance Solutions segment provides group and individual insurance solutions. It focuses on small and medium-sized businesses, providing a range of retirement and employee benefit solutions, and individual insurance solutions to meet the needs of the business owners and their employees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC (FLWS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc. is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment includes the operations of the Company's flagship brand, 1-800-Flowers.com, FruitBouquets.com and Flowerama. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment includes the operations of Harry & David (which includes Wolferman's, Moose Munch and Stockyards.com), Cheryl's (which includes Mrs. Beasley's), The Popcorn Factory, DesignPac, Shari's Berries and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet and Napco.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (TDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company's segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

MID PENN BANCORP, INC. (MPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (Mid Penn) is the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank (the Bank). The Bank engages in a full-service commercial banking and trust business, providing a range of financial services, including mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities and local government loans, and various types of time and demand deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The Bank provides a range of trust and retail investment services. The Bank also offers other services, such as online banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services and safe deposit boxes. The Bank has approximately 37 retail banking properties located in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company's products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories. Its decking products include Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance and Trex Select. The Company's railing products include Trex Transcend Railing, Trex Select Railing and Trex Signature aluminum railing. It offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, which is an integrated system of porch components and accessories. The Company offers Trex Seclusions fencing product, which consists of structural posts, bottom rail, pickets, top rail and decorative post caps. It offers a triple-coated steel deck framing system called Trex Elevations. The Company also offers outdoor lighting systems, such as Trex DeckLighting and Trex Landscape Lighting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TC PIPELINES, LP (TCP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company's pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The Company's pipeline systems include Gas Transmission Northwest LLC (GTN), Bison Pipeline LLC (Bison), North Baja Pipeline, LLC (North Baja), Tuscarora Gas Transmission Company (Tuscarora), Northern Border Pipeline Company (Northern Border), Portland Natural Gas Transmission System (PNGTS), and Great Lakes Gas Transmission Limited Partnership (Great Lakes).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST HORIZON CORP (TENNESSEE) (FHN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Horizon Corporation, formerly First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company's regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets. The regional banking segment provides investments and financial planning. Its fixed income segment consists of fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients in the United States and abroad. Its corporate segment consists of funds management, tax credit investment activities and gains on the extinguishment of debt, among others. The non-strategic segment offers wind-down national consumer lending activities and mortgage banking elements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS (BOCH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company's principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California. The Bank provides a range of financial services and products for business and retail customers. Its principal products include various types of accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market deposit. It also offers sweep arrangements, commercial loans, construction loans, term loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The primary focus of the Bank is to provide banking and related services to small and mid-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations, as well as banking services for consumers, primarily business owners and their employees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company's segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company's engineered materials business and certain affiliates. The Consumer Specialties segment includes the Company's cellulose derivatives and food ingredients businesses, which serve consumer-driven applications. The Industrial Specialties segment includes the Company's emulsion polymers and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) polymers businesses. The Acetyl Intermediates segment includes the Company's intermediate chemistry business, which produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), acetic anhydride and acetate esters. The Company has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 30 global production facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company's business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division. The Banking Division is engaged in the delivery of financial services, which include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration (SBA) loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. (SFST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the public. In addition to deposit and loan services, the Company offers other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit and automatic drafts for various accounts. The Bank offers a range of lending services, including real estate, commercial, and equity-line consumer loans to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITY BANCORP, INC. (UNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank (the Bank). The Company's primary business is ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. It engages in lending activities and offers commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank, that provides business and consumer financial services through its office in Clinton, New Jersey and over 14 New Jersey branches located in Clinton, Edison, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, South Plainfield, Union, Washington and Whitehouse. The Bank has over one Pennsylvania branch located in Forks Township.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

