Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR) (RDY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company's segments include Global Generics, which is engaged in manufacturing and marketing prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics); Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), which is engaged in manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates for finished pharmaceutical products; Proprietary Products, which focuses on research and development of differentiated formulations and Others, which consists of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, which is a discovery stage biotechnology company developing novel and therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR)

RDY Guru Analysis

RDY Fundamental Analysis

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation (KLA) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of device manufacturing, inspection and metrology products and related service, software and other offerings support research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (IC), wafers and reticles. It also offers technologically advanced, yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions to address various manufacturing stages of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), Flat Panel Displays (FPD), Specialty Semiconductor Devices (SD) and other electronic components. Its segment includes Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection, and Other. The Semiconductor Process Control segment provides a portfolio of inspection, metrology and data analytics products as well as related service offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KLA CORP

KLAC Guru Analysis

KLAC Fundamental Analysis

HCA HEALTHCARE INC (HCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. It owns and operates approximately 182 hospitals, comprised of 175 general, acute care hospitals; five psychiatric hospitals; and two rehabilitation hospitals. The Company also operates around 125 freestanding surgery centers and over 21 freestanding endoscopy centers. The Company operates in two geographically organized groups: The National and American Groups. The National Group includes 96 hospitals located in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. The American Group includes approximately 79 hospitals located in Colorado, Kansas, southern Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. The Company also operates seven hospitals in England. Its facilities are located in over 20 states and England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HCA HEALTHCARE INC

HCA Guru Analysis

HCA Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.