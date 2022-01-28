Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY (SEIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SEI Investments Company is a provider of technology-driven wealth and investment management solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors and financial planners. The Institutional Investors segment provides Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) solutions, including investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on providing investment management solutions to ultra-high-net-worth families.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

FEDERATED HERMES INC (FHI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federated Hermes, Inc. is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including sponsored investment companies and other funds (Federated Hermes Funds) and Separate Accounts (which includes separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products) in both domestic and international markets. The Company provides investment advisory services to Federated Hermes Funds. It markets these funds to institutional customers and banks, broker/dealers and other financial intermediaries. In addition, it markets and provides stewardship and real estate development services to various domestic and international companies. The Company offers a range of products and strategies, including money market, equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets and multi-asset investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENTEGRIS INC (ENTG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entegris, Inc. is a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates through three business segments, Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Microcontamination Control, and Advanced Materials Handling. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The Company operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Del's Feed & Farm Supply and Petsense, and operates Websites under the names TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including equine, livestock, pet and small animal products; hardware, truck, towing and tool products; seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear, and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. Its brands include 4health, JobSmart, Bit & Bridle, Paws & Claws, Blue Mountain, Redstone, Dumor, Untamed, Treeline, Countyline and Royal Wing. It operates approximately 2,105 retail stores in over 49 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (AIT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is a distributor and solutions provider of industrial motion, power, and control technologies. The Company's segments include Service Center based Distribution and Fluid Power & Flow Control. Its Service Center based Distribution segment includes its Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) distribution operations across North America, Australia and New Zealand. This business operates through local service centers and distribution centers with a focus on providing products and services addressing the maintenance and repair of motion control infrastructure and production equipment. Its Fluid Power & Flow Control segment includes its operations in distributing, engineering, designing, integrating, and repairing hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power technologies, and engineered flow control products and services. The segment also includes operations that focus on robotic and machinery automation solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP. (KRNY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kearny Financial Corp. is a holding company for Kearny Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey savings bank. The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public in New Jersey and New York and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and for sale into the secondary market. The Bank's loan portfolio is primarily consisting of multi-family loans, nonresidential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit and consumer loans. The Bank also maintains a portfolio of investment securities, primarily consisting of United States agency mortgage-backed securities, bank-qualified municipal obligations, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and subordinated debt. The Bank operates approximately 48 branch offices in New Jersey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HCA HEALTHCARE INC (HCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. It owns and operates approximately 186 hospitals, comprised of 179 general, acute care hospitals; five psychiatric hospitals; and two rehabilitation hospitals. The Company also operates around 121 freestanding surgery centers and approximately 21 freestanding endoscopy centers. The Company operates in two geographically organized groups: The National and American Groups. The National Group includes around 97 hospitals located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. The American Group includes approximately 82 hospitals located in Colorado, northern Georgia, Kansas, southern Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. The Company also operates seven hospitals in England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SILVERCORP METALS INC (SVM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (Silvercorp) is a mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Silvercorp operates several silver-lead-zinc mines, including Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, Gaocheng (GC) silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China and BYP Gold-Lead-Zinc mine in Hunan Province. The Ying Mining District consists of several mines, including the SGX mine, HZG mine, TLP mine, HPG mine, LMW mine, LME mine and DCG mine. The Ying Property is approximately 240 kilometers (km) west-southwest of Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, and approximately 145 km southwest of Luoyang. The GC mine is located approximately 200 kilometers west of Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, southern China, the permit covers an area of approximately 5.5 km2. The BYP Mine is located in Hunan Province.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AMERESCO INC (AMRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameresco, Inc. provides clean technology and renewable energy supply solutions. The Company offers enterprise energy management services, consulting services, and the sale of solar PV energy products and systems. The Company's segments include U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation (Non-Solar DG). The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, which include the design, engineering, and installation of equipment and other measures. It also offers renewable energy solutions and services, which include the construction of small-scale plants. The Non-Solar DG segment sells electricity, thermal, processed renewable gas fuel, or biomethane produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants. The Company's services include the development, design, arrangement of financing, construction, and installation services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO (AJG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate. The brokerage segment primarily consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The brokerage segment operations provide brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations of all types, including commercial, not-for-profit and public entities. The risk management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some, or all of their property/casualty claims departments. It also provides claims management, loss control consulting and insurance property appraisal services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC. (SASR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company's Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products, to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment operates through Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bank, which operates a general insurance agency located in Annapolis, Maryland, and Neff and Associates, located in Ocean City, Maryland. The Investment Management segment operates through West Financial Services, Inc. and Rembert Pendleton Jackson (RPJ), a subsidiary of the Bank, which provides investment management and financial planning services to individuals, families, small businesses and associations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is an advanced textiles and materials processing company. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. The MC segment also supplies engineered fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, building products, and tannery and textile industries. It designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing (used in the manufacturing of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel) for each section of the paper machine and for every grade of paper. The Albany Engineered Composites segment includes Albany Safran Composites, LLC, in which its customer SAFRAN Group owns interest, provides engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through segments such as Analog and Embedded Processing. The Company's Analog segment's product lines includes Power and Signal Chain. Power includes products that help customers manage power in electronic systems in all end markets. Signal Chain includes products that sense, condition and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for processing and control. Its Embedded Processing segment includes microcontrollers, digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. Microcontrollers are systems with a processor core, memory and peripherals that are designed to control a set of tasks for electronic equipment. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data. Applications processors are designed for computing activity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC (ACLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. It offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. Its Purion systems are all based on a common platform, which enables a combination of implant purity, precision and productivity. Its Purion H, Purion Dragon and Purion H200 spot beam, high current systems cover all high current requirements. Its Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform wafer handling system. It also offers the Purion M medium current system. Its Purion M systems also offer differentiated capabilities for specialty applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

YETI HOLDINGS INC (YETI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YETI Holdings, Inc. is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products. The Company's product portfolio consists of three categories: Coolers & Equipment; Drinkware; and Other. Its Coolers & Equipment family consists of hard coolers, soft coolers, storage, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It offers five product ranges within its hard cooler category: YETI Tundra, YETI Roadie, Tundra Haul, YETI TANK, and YETI Silo 6G. The Hopper soft cooler product line includes Hopper M30, Hopper BackFlip, Hopper Flip, Daytrip Lunch Bag, and Daytrip Lunch Box. Its Drinkware product family consists of Rambler Colster, Rambler Lowball, Rambler Wine Tumbler, Rambler Stackable Pints, Rambler Mugs, Rambler Tumblers, Rambler Bottles, and Rambler Jug. In Other products, it offers an array of YETI-branded gear, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It operates in the Unites States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BARRICK GOLD CORP (USA) (GOLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barrick Gold Corporation is a gold mining company principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company holds interest in 14 gold mines, including six Tier One Gold Assets. The Company's asset portfolio includes Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Nevada Gold Mines, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, Porgera, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. The Company gold mines are geographically diversified are located in Argentina, Canada, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania and the United States. The Company's copper mines are located in Zambia, Chile and Saudi Arabia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

