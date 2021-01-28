Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/28/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages, sodas and/or concentrates for energy drink beverages, primarily under various brand names, including Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Mega Monster Energy, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Ubermonster, BU, Mutant Super Soda, Nalu, NOS, Burn, Mother, Ultra, Play and Power Play, Gladiator, Relentless, Samurai, BPM and Full Throttle. The Company has three segments: Monster Energy Drinks segment, which consists of its Monster Energy drinks, as well as Mutant Super Soda drinks; Strategic Brands segment, which includes various energy drink brands owned through The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), and Other segment (Other), which includes the American Fruits & Flavors (AFF) third-party products. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP, formerly Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. WES provides these midstream services for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko), as well as for third-party producers and customers. Its assets and investments are located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah and Wyoming), North-central Pennsylvania and Texas. The Bison treating facility treats and compresses gas from coal-bed methane wells in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. MIGC, LLC receives gas from various coal-bed methane gathering systems in the Powder River Basin and the Hilight system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank. The Company's principal business is overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. The Bank of Greene County, through its affiliations, offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank of Greene County operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank. The purpose of Greene County Commercial Bank is to serve local municipalities' banking needs. It also operates a real estate investment trust, Greene Property Holdings, Ltd., which owns mortgages originated through The Bank of Greene County. Through its pooled captive insurance company subsidiary, Greene Risk Management, Inc., it provides additional insurance coverage. As of June 30, 2016, The Bank of Greene County operated 13 banking offices, operations center and lending center located in its market area within the Hudson Valley Region of New York State.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC (ROCK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company's segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment services residential housing construction and residential repair and remodeling activity with products including roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roof ventilation accessories. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment focuses on a range of markets, including industrial and commercial construction, automotive, airports and energy and power generation markets with products. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment focuses on the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking systems and commercial, institutional and retail greenhouse structures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. (RJF) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc. (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A. (RJ Bank). It operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank and the Other segment. The Private Client Group segment includes the retail branches of the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Capital Markets segment includes institutional sales and trading in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds and other fee-based asset management programs. RJ Bank segment provides corporate loan, securities based loans (SB) and residential loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (TMO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. It offers its products and services through various brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services. Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines. Analytical Instruments segment provides a broad offering of instruments, consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory. Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a wide range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments and associated products. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers products and solutions needed for the laboratory.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION (FSS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company's segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment. The products are sold to both municipal and industrial customers under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler and Jetstream brand names. Safety and Security Systems is a manufacturer and supplier of systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses military facilities and industrial sites use to protect people and property. It offers systems for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications and industrial communications, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

