Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NUCOR CORPORATION (NUE) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nucor Corporation is focused on manufacturing steel and steel products that produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The Company's segments include Steel Mills, Steel Products and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling, bar steel, blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar and engineered special bar quality. The Steel Products segment produces hollow structural section steel tubing, electrical conduit, steel racking, steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating and expanded metal, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron and direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys, and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (AJG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage, consulting and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations around the world. Its segments include brokerage, risk management and corporate. Its brokerage segment operations provide brokerage and consulting services to companies and entities of all types, including commercial, not-for-profit and public entities. Its risk management segment operations provide contract claim settlement, claim administration, loss control services and risk management consulting for commercial, not for profit, captive and public entities and various other organizations that choose to self-insure property/casualty coverages or choose to use a third-party claims management organization. It also provides insurance benefits to captive independent contractors across Unites States. It has operations in over 68 countries and offers client-service capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES INC (BFST) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, b1BANK (the Bank). The Bank operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas and Houston, Texas markets, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Its commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. The Bank grants loans and extensions of credit to individuals and a variety of businesses and corporations located in its general market areas. b1BANK has approximately 48 full-service Banking Centers and three Loan Production Offices across Louisiana and in the Dallas and Houston markets. The Company's loan portfolio is segregated into portfolio segments based on loan types and the underlying risk factors present in each loan type.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

PCB BANCORP (PCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of online banking solutions that includes access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions, including remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. The Bank a offers automated teller machines and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer and automated clearing house services. The Banks business activities include Lending Activities portfolio consists of real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans; Investment securities portfolio includes small business administration loan pools securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, and Deposits Activities offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMALGAMATED BANK (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Bank (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. The Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. The Bank offers solutions in the areas of personal banking, small business, commercial banking and institutional investing. Its product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multifamily mortgages, and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers online banking and bill payment services, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, debit card and automated teller machine (ATM) card services. The Bank has a network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

MASTERCARD INC (MA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mastercard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus. It provides a range of products and solutions that support payment products, which customers can offer to their cardholders. The Company's services facilitate transactions on its core network among account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments and other organizations in markets globally. Its products include consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid and commercial credit and debit. It also provides integrated offerings such as cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, identity verification services, consulting, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MID PENN BANCORP INC (MPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mid Penn Bank (the Bank). The Company's primary business consists of attracting deposits and loans from the Bank's network of community banking offices. The Bank is engaged in full-service commercial banking and trust business, making available to the community a range of financial services, including mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development and local government loans and various types of time and demand deposits. In addition, the Bank provides a full range of trust and retail investment services. The Bank also offers other services, such as online banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services and safe deposit boxes. The Bank has approximately 60 full-service retail banking locations in Pennsylvania counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. Its subsidiary, Webster Bank, National Association (Webster Bank), and its HSA Bank division (HSA Bank), delivers a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its interLINK is a technology-enabled deposit gathering platform, which provides customized cash administration solutions to broker-dealers and clearing. Its segments include Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor and specialty finance, and treasury and payment solutions business units. The HSA Bank segment provides consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings account, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. The Retail Banking segment serves consumer and small business banking customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WSFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 80% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and leases and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. Cash Connect provides automated teller machine (ATM) vault cash, smart safe and other cash logistics services in the United States through strategic partnerships with several of the largest networks, manufacturers and service providers in the cash logistics industry. The Wealth Management segment provides an array of planning and advisor services, investment management, personal and institutional trust services, and credit and deposit products to individuals, corporate, and institutional clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

