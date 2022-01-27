Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ORIGIN BANCORP INC (OBNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Origin Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned bank subsidiary Origin Bank provides a range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, individuals and retail clients. It offers retail deposits, treasury management, commercial deposits, mortgage origination and servicing, insurance, mobile banking and online banking. It is also engaged in the residential mortgage banking business and servicing of residential mortgage loans for others. Its banking services include Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, the United States savings bonds and automatic account transfers. The Company operates over 43 banking centers from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Columbia Bank (The Bank). Columbia Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company's operates in the financial services industry and provides traditional banking and other financial services to its customers. It offers title insurance through its subsidiary, First Jersey Title Services, Inc. Its wealth management services are offered through a third-party relationship. The Company operates approximately 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The Company offers a variety of loans, including commercial, residential and consumer loans. Its commercial loan portfolio includes multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans. Its residential loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential real estate loans and one-to-four family residential construction loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. (STLD) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified domestic steel producers and metals recycler. The Company's segments include Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment include the Company's six operating electric arc furnace steel mills, including Butler Flat Roll Division, Columbus Flat Roll Division, Structural and Rail Division, Engineered Bar Products Division, Roanoke Bar Division, and Steel of West Virginia, and its under construction Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Division; steel coating and processing operations, Heartland Flat Roll Division, United Steel Supply (USS), and Vulcan Threaded Products, Inc. The Metals Recycling Operations Segment includes the OmniSource ferrous and nonferrous processing, transportation, brokerage, and scrap management services. The Steel Fabrication Operations Segment includes the New Millennium Building Systems joist and deck plants located throughout the United States, and in Northern Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HORIZON BANCORP INC (HBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Horizon) is a bank holding company. Horizon provides a range of banking services in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank (Horizon Bank or the Bank), and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc. Horizon is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. Its wholly owned Horizon Risk Management, Inc. is a captive insurance company. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans and mortgage warehouse loans. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. It also provides business banking and treasury management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SLM CORP (SLM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SLM Corporation is a holding company. The Company offers college planning process by providing tools, resources, and information to help students and families make informed decisions and to improve access and support college completion through its scholarship programs and financing options. Its primary business is to originate and service private education loans. It provides private education loans to bridge the gap between the cost of higher education and the amount funded through financial aid, federal loans, and student and family's resources. It offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC). It also offers six loan products for specific graduate programs of study, which includes the Sallie Mae Law School Loan, the Sallie Mae MBA Loan, the Sallie Mae Health Professions Graduate Loan, the Sallie Mae Medical School Loan, the Sallie Mae Dental School Loan, and the Sallie Mae Graduate School Loan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEW YORK TIMES CO (NYT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The New York Times Company is a media organization focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company's principal business consists of distributing content generated by The Times newsroom through its digital and print platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms. The Company includes its digital and print products and related businesses. Its news product, The New York Times (The Times), which is available on its mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and associated content, such as its podcasts. Its other interest-specific products, including Games, Cooking and Audm, which are available on mobile applications and Websites, and Wirecutter, its online review and recommendation product. Its related businesses includes licensing operations, commercial printing operations, live events business and other products and services under The Times brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

