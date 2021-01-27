Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AUDIOCODES LTD (AUDC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AudioCodes Ltd is an Israel-based vendor of voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. The Company enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all IP voice networks in unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology. Network products consist of customer premises equipment (CPE), gateways for the enterprise and service provider (or carrier) markets and of carrier-grade-oriented low- and mid-density media gateways for service providers and Enterprise Session Border Controls (ESBCs). Complementing its media gateways and session border gateways as network products are its multi-service business routers (MSBR), Internet Protocol (IP) phones, media servers, mobile VoIP solutions and value added application products. The Company offers a range of products, solutions and services worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AUDIOCODES LTD

NCR CORPORATION (NCR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NCR Corporation is a software and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications and technology industries, with business in approximately 180 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions, including software, advisory and consulting services, hardware, support and managed services. Its portfolio includes digital first offerings for banking, restaurants and retailers, as well as payments, multi-vendor connected device services, automated teller machines (ATMs), point of sale (POS) terminals and self-service technologies. It also resells third party networking products and provides related service offerings in the telecommunications and technology sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NCR CORPORATION

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

