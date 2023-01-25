Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC (TRV) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a range of property and casualty insurance and insurance-related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services to its customers. Personal Insurance segment offers a range of property and casualty insurance products and services covering individuals' personal risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC

TRV Guru Analysis

TRV Fundamental Analysis

SLEEP NUMBER CORP (SNBR) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sleep Number Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company's Sleep Number bedding collection features a full line of sleep products designed to improve sleep comfort and quality, including a range of pillow sizes and shapes that fit each individual's preferred sleeping position. Its Sleep Number 360 smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, personalized comfort for quality sleep. It offers a full line of exclusive FlexFit smart adjustable bases that allow customers to raise the head or foot of the bed. The Company offers SleepIQ technology, which is a Sleep Number 360 smart bed's operating system that detects sleep disturbances, movements, and biometric changes, and then adjusts the bed's firmness throughout the night to deliver quality sleep. Its SleepIQ technology operating system captures biometric data points every night and offers actionable insights to improve overall sleep health and wellness.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SLEEP NUMBER CORP

SNBR Guru Analysis

SNBR Fundamental Analysis

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (ONB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Old National Bank, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other banking services. Its banking centers focuses on providing a group of community banking services. It provides treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions for businesses. Its loans consist primarily of loans made to consumers and commercial clients in various industries, including manufacturing, transportation, mining, wholesaling and retailing. In addition to providing various services in retail and commercial banking, it offers wealth management, investment and capital market services. Its banking centers are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP

ONB Guru Analysis

ONB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.